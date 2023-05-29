Ashcraft (3-3) earned the win over the Cubs on Sunday, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six over five innings.

Ashcraft picked up his first win since April 15 after needing 92 pitches to grind through five innings while receiving plenty of run support from his teammates. His only troublesome inning was the second. He issued a walk and allowed a base hit before surrendering a three-run blast to Patrick Wisdom to put the Cubs ahead 3-2. It wasn't a dominant outing by any means, but it was a step in the right direction for Ashcraft. He racked up six strikeouts for the first time since April 10, allowed less than six hits for the first time since April 26 and gave up just three runs after being pummeled for 14 runs over his last 10 innings. The 25-year-old now sits at a 5.55 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 47:24 K:BB over 58.1 innings and lines up to face the Brewers next weekend.