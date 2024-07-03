Ashcraft (5-4) picked up the win Tuesday against the Yankees, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks across five innings. He struck out three.

Ashcraft spent three weeks at Triple-A Louisville before allowing six runs in a start against the Pirates on June 26. He rebounded after struggling in his first start back in the bigs, blanking the Yankees over five innings before allowing a pair of singles and a walk and getting pulled without recording an out in the sixth. Ashcraft is expected to stick around for one more cycle in the Cincinnati rotation, with a start scheduled for Sunday against Detroit before Nick Lodolo (finger) returns from the injured list.