The Reds believe Ashcraft (elbow) could be a bullpen weapon, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Apparently, the Reds held this belief since Ashcraft was drafted, but starters are more valuable, and he had some success in that role initially. Cincinnati added to the rotation during the offseason, and if all are healthy, Ashcraft would be outside the rotation.

