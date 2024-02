Reds manager David Bell said Wednesday that Ashcraft (toe) will make his Cactus League debut "within the next week," Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Ashcraft has been slow-played this spring as he comes back from last September's right big toe surgery. The big right-hander has already been facing hitters and is poised for game action in a few days. Barring setbacks, Ashcraft will have time to be ready for Opening Day.