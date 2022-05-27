Ashcraft's contract was selected by the Reds on Friday. He'll take the hill for his second career start Friday against the Giants.

Ashcraft made his big-league debut last week against the Blue Jays and held his own but wasn't particularly impressive, striking out three batters in 4.1 innings while giving up two runs on four hits and a pair of walks. He returned to the minors after that start, as he'd merely been up to replace a handful of players who hit the restricted list after rendering themselves unable to cross the Canadian border due to their decision not to vaccinate themselves against COVID-19, but it's possible he could make his case to stick around longer this time around.