Ashcraft allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over four innings in Tuesday's spring start against the White Sox.

The good news is that Ashcraft worked four innings; the bad news is that he didn't have a feel for his slider, per Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. "It was either staying arm side or it was going down in the dirt on the left side," the right-hander said. Ashcraft has a 7.00 ERA over three Cactus League starts.