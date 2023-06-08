Ashcraft (calf/knee) indicated Thursday that he'll be fine for his next turn in the rotation, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Ashcraft took a comebacker to the calf in the third inning of his start Thursday afternoon against the Dodgers and said his knee locked up on him in the aftermath. He was eventually pulled from the game, having allowed three earned runs in 2.2 innings as his season ERA rose to 6.78. The 25-year-old currently lines up for a favorable matchup next week in Kansas City, but he's still a risky fantasy option at best.