Ashcraft has thrown 12 innings at Triple-A Louisville since his demotion, allowing four runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out 12. He's been instructed to work on his changeup to improve his off-speed offerings, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Ashcraft could be back in the majors soon. "It's a matter of time," Reds pitching coach Derek Johnson said. "If he has another good start or whatever, we have a decision to make."