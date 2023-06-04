Ashcraft (3-4) took the loss Saturday, allowing 10 runs on nine hits and four walks over four innings in a 10-8 loss against the Brewers. He struck out two.

Ashcraft allowed a season-high 10 earned runs, marking the fourth time over his past six outings that he's given up at least seven. He's also surrendered eight home runs during that span. It's certainly been a disappointing stretch for the right-hander, who posted a 2.00 ERA and 1.17 over his first six starts (36 innings), but he's not in danger of being demoted anytime soon, especially while the Reds deal with a couple injuries in their rotation. However, things don't get any easier for Ashcraft, who's scheduled to pitch next during the finale of a three-game set versus the Dodgers.