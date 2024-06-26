The Reds will recall Ashcraft from Triple-A Louisville to start against the Pirates on Wednesday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Ashcraft had been one of the candidates to replace Nick Lodolo (finger) in the Reds' rotation, and it now appears the spot is officially his. Ashcraft was optioned to Triple-A earlier in the month after putting up a 5.05 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 62.1 innings over 12 starts, and he's bounced back nicely with Louisville, giving up four earned runs in 12 innings while striking out 12 batters and walking two. The 26-year-old righty will almost certainly make multiple starts during his stint with the Reds, but he'll likely be pushed back to Triple-A once Lodolo returns from the IL.