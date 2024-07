The Reds optioned Ashcraft to Triple-A Louisville on Monday.

Ashcraft's latest stint in the Reds rotation lasted three turns, and he allowed 10 runs with an 8:6 K:BB over 15 innings. Nick Lodolo (finger) is expected to return from the 15-day injured list later this week, and the Reds have elected to keep Carson Spiers as their No. 5 starter over Ashcraft.