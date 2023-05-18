Ashcraft (2-2) took the loss Wednesday, allowing seven runs on 10 hits and a walk over five innings against the Rockies. He struck out three.

Ashcraft held the Rockies scoreless through four innings before imploding in the fifth, where he allowed five runs, followed by another two in the sixth. The 25-year-old Ashcraft has allowed 19 runs (18 earned) in his last three starts (12.1 innings) after he pitched to a 2.00 ERA over his first six outings. His ERA is now up to 4.84 with a 1.43 WHIP and 36:21 K:BB this season.