Ashcraft (3-6) took the loss against Atlanta on Saturday, allowing six runs on 10 hits and striking out two batters over four-plus innings.

Ashcraft faced a tough test in his return from a stint on the injured list due to a calf injury, and he was unable to contain Atlanta's potent offense. The right-hander served up a season-high three homers and yielded 10 total hits for the third time this season. Ashcraft hasn't pitched more than four innings in any of his three starts in June, giving up 19 earned runs 10.2 frames during the month. His ERA now sits at an ugly 7.17 on the campaign.