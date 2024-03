Ashcraft allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out six over 5.2 innings in Friday's spring start against Oakland.

Ashcraft allowed runs in the first two innings then settled in before escaping a bases-loaded situation in the fifth after he walked three batters. The right-hander finished the Cactus League with a 5.52 ERA, 12 strikeouts and eight walks over 14.2 innings (four starts).