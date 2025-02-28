Ashcraft allowed one run on one hit and two walks while striking out three over two-plus innings in Thursday's spring start against the Diamondbacks.

Ashcraft, who made his second Cactus League start, retired the side in order in the first before running into trouble in the second. A couple of errors, including his own, and a walk led to a one-out, bases-loaded situation but the right-hander escaped unscathed. After a leadoff double and walk in the third inning, Ashcraft was pulled after 43 pitches (22 strikes). He told Mark Feinsand of MLB.com that he was pleased with the slider, which had a good shape and landed in the zone, and felt good to get out of second-inning jam.