Ashcraft (toe) is projected to be part of the rotation, per Mark Sheldon of MLB.com.

Ashcraft, who suffered a toe injury at the end of August, missed the final month of the 2023 season. He underwent surgery in September, but the right-hander was expected to be ready to go by spring training. More should be learned about Ashcraft's status in the coming days. Cincinnati pitchers and catchers report Tuesday and have their first workout Wednesday.