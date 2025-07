The Reds activated Ashcraft (groin) from the 15-day injured list Friday.

The right-hander landed on the shelf in mid-June due to a groin strain and will rejoin the big-league bullpen without needing a minor-league rehab assignment. In his first season as a reliever, Ashcraft has a 4.19 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 38:14 K:BB across 34.1 innings while recording nine holds.