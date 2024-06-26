Ashcraft (4-4) took the loss Wednesday as the Reds were downed 6-1 by the Pirates, surrendering six runs on nine hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out three.

Making his first start in the big leagues since June 5, Ashcraft served up a solo shot to Rowdy Tellez in the fourth inning and a two-run blast to Andrew McCutchen in the fifth. The right-hander has been touched up for 11 long balls in 67.2 innings with Cincinnati this season, helping to fuel his 5.45 ERA. It's not clear how long Nick Lodolo will be sidelined with a blister, but the Reds don't seem to have a better option for his rotation spot. Assuming he gets another start, Ashcraft's homer issues will make him a very risky fantasy play in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road early next week in Yankee Stadium.