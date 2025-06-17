default-cbs-image
The Reds placed Ashcraft on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right groin strain.

Ashcraft has struggled lately, permitting 10 runs over his last 11.1 relief innings. He'll be eligible for activation July 1, but it's unclear whether he'll be ready to go on that date. Luis Mey is taking Ashcraft's spot on the roster and in the bullpen.

