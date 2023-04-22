Ashcraft didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Pirates, giving up two runs on three hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander tossed 51 of 89 pitches for strikes in his shortest outing so far this season, but he left the game with the score tied 2-2. Walks are beginning to pile up for Ashcraft -- he's issued multiple free passes in three straight starts, and he sports a 21:10 K:BB through 24 innings, but he'll still take a sharp 1.88 ERA into his next appearance, likely to come next week at home against the Rangers.