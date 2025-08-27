The Reds placed Ashcraft on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to a right forearm strain.

Ashcraft will be eligible for activation Sept. 9, but even if he's able to recover from the forearm strain with rest and rehab rather than season-ending surgery, he's still likely to need more than 15 days to move past the issue. He'll cede his spot on the 26-man active roster to lefty Nick Lodolo (finger), who was activated ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday versus the Dodgers. Ashcraft had emerged as a key late-inning weapon for the Reds in his first season as a full-time reliever and had been especially effective so far in August, logging 1.59 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB and collecting five holds in 11.1 innings over his 12 appearances on the month.