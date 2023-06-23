Ashcraft (calf) will return from the injured list and start Saturday's game against Atlanta, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Ashcraft landed on the IL after taking a comebacker to his left calf June 9, and he officially return to the Reds' rotation in the minimum amount of time. The 25-year-old righty holds a 12.46 ERA and 2.17 WHIP across his last five starts, and he will face an Atlanta lineup that leads the majors in team OPS (.814) in his return.