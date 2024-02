Ashcraft (toe) will start Thursday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Manager David Bell said Wednesday that Ashcraft will make his spring debut "within the next week," and it will end up coming just a day later. The right-hander has been brought along slowly in camp as he returns from September toe surgery, but it should affect his availability for Opening Day given how much time he has to ramp up his workload.