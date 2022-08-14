Ashcraft (5-3) took the loss against the Cubs on Saturday, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits while striking out four and walking three over 6.1 innings.

Ashcraft threw 65 of 102 pitches for strikes in Saturday's contest, and struggled to keep runners of the basepaths, resulting in three earned runs across 6.1 frames. The righty has allowed four or more hits in all but one of his 15 games this season, resulting in 92 hits across 86.1 innings to go along with 56 strikeouts. Despite the three-run outing, Ashcraft picked up a quality start, his second of the month and his eighth of the season and will take a 3.96 ERA into his next outing.