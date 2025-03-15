Ashcraft allowed three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two over 2.2 innings in Friday's spring start against the White Sox.

Ashcraft allowed four of the first five batters to reach base before being pulled -- he re-entered in the second inning -- and it was a grind in his fifth Cactus League start. With news that Andrew Abbott had an encouraging controlled start in a minor-league game earlier this week, Ashcraft's bid to win a spot in the rotation may have taken a hit. If Abbott can't get ready for the start of the regular season, Ashcraft could take a turn or two in April.