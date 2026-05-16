Ashcraft allowed four runs on three walks and one hit without retiring a batter in the eighth inning of Friday's 7-6 win over Cleveland.

Ashcraft walked the first three batters he faced on 12 pitches before giving up a run-scoring single. His night was done after 15 pitches (three strikes) and more runs were charged to him when Brock Burke walked in two more runs and allowed a third on a sacrifice fly. Ashcraft, who entered Friday with three consecutive scoreless outings, is part of an unsettled closer mix since Emilio Pagan (hamstring) was placed on the 15-day injured list. Since the injury, Ashcraft has allowed six runs with four walks and a blown save over four innings.