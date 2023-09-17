Ashcraft will undergo season-ending surgery on his right big toe Tuesday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Ashcraft landed on the injured list earlier this month and hoped to pitch again but surgery obviates a return in 2023. The Reds move forward with just one pitcher from the Opening Day rotation -- Hunter Greene -- and three rookies. Ben Lively, who battled through a pectoral injury and recently returned from the COVID-19-related injured list, is also projected to start games.