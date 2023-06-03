site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Henry Ramos: Begins rehab assignment
RotoWire Staff
Ramos began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.
Ramos has been out for two weeks with a strained right hip. Prior to the injury, he hit a modest .242/.356/.306 in 18 games, so there's no guarantee he earns meaningful at-bats once he returns.
