Ramos will start in right field and bat fifth in Monday's game against the Padres.

Ramos has now picked up starts in each of the Reds' seven games since his April 24 call-up, and the 32-year-old has likely performed well enough to stick in the starting nine even if Wil Myers (illness) is able to return from the injured list later this week. While serving as a designated hitter or manning right field in his first six starts, Ramos has gone 9-for-22 with a triple, four walks, six runs and three RBI.