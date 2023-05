Ramos is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

For the first time since he was promoted from Triple-A Louisville on April 24, Ramos will exit the Cincinnati lineup. While starting at either right field or designated hitter in each of the past eight games, Ramos slashed .310/.412/.379 with a 14.7 percent walk rate. Until his production at the plate dramatically tapers off, Ramos should find himself in the starting nine more often than not.