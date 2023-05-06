site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Henry Ramos: Late add to lineup
RotoWire Staff
Ramos was a late addition to Saturday's lineup against the White Sox, hitting fifth and manning left field.
Jake Fraley was scratched with lower-back tightness, so Ramos entered the lineup in his place. The journeyman outfielder is hitless with seven strikeouts over his last three games.
