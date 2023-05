Ramos was placed on the injured list with a strained hip Saturday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The injury may explain why Ramos found himself out of the lineup for the third time in four games, though his 85 wRC+ may sufficiently explain his lack of playing time on its own. His expected return date is unclear, and there's no guarantee he claims a starting role once he returns. Will Benson was recalled in a corresponding move.