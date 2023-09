Renfroe started in right field and went 0-for-4 in a 6-2 loss to the Cubs in the first game of Friday's doubleheader. He entered as a pinch hitter and went 0-for-1 in the nightcap.

Renfroe, who was awarded to the Reds after he was placed on waivers from the Angels, made his Cincinnati debut. His addition provides another competent bat to a team that has struggled to score runs consistently since the All-Star break.