Renfroe went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's loss against the Cardinals.

Renfroe tallied his first Reds home run with a 378-ft shot off Drew Rom in the 3rd inning. Starts have been sporadic for the 31-year-old in the crowded Cincinnati outfield since being acquired from the Angels. Since joining the Reds on Sept. 1, Renfroe has started just four out of eight possible games.