The Reds designated Renfroe for assignment Monday.

Renfroe went just 5-for-39 at the plate after being claimed off waivers from the Angels in August and was deemed expendable with Stuart Fairchild (illness) returning from the COVID-19-related injured list. Though he reached the 20-homer plateau again in 2023, Renfroe has put up a modest .713 OPS in 140 games after exceeding an .800 OPS in both of the previous two seasons. The 31-year-old will be a free agent this offseason.