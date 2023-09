Renfroe (hamstring) remains out of the starting lineup Wednesday against the Mariners.

Renfroe drew a walk as a pinch hitter in the Reds' win over the Mariners on Tuesday, but he's not quite a full-go due to lingering left hamstring tightness. Nick Martini, TJ Friedl and Will Benson will start across the outfield Wednesday as Jake Fraley fills the DH role.