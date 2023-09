Renfroe (hamstring) is back in the lineup Friday against the Cardinals.

Renfroe will serve as the Reds' designated hitter and bat third versus the Cardinals and left-hander Drew Rom after being limited to pinch-hitting duties in Cincinnati's previous series against the Mariners. The 31-year-old has gone 2-for-13 with two singles in five games since being claimed off waivers from the Angels on Aug. 31.