The Reds optioned Hurtubise to Triple-A Louisville on Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Hurtubise hadn't been seeing much playing time lately, so the Reds have concluded they have a better use for his roster spot. Austin Wynns has been added as a third catcher.
More News
-
Reds' Jacob Hurtubise: Sitting in second straight•
-
Reds' Jacob Hurtubise: Taking seat Saturday•
-
Reds' Jacob Hurtubise: Regains strong-side platoon role•
-
Reds' Jacob Hurtubise: Out of lineup again Friday•
-
Reds' Jacob Hurtubise: Odd man out in Friedl's return•
-
Reds' Jacob Hurtubise: Doubles, scores insurance run•