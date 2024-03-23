Hurtubise is in the mix for the final roster spot, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Hurtubise and Bubba Thompson, both of whom were reassigned to minor-league camp earlier this spring, are the most likely candidates for the 26th spot after the organization trimmed its roster Friday. They will travel with the team when camp breaks and participate in intrasquad scrimmages scheduled before Thursday's Opening Day matchup against Washington. The two are currently on the 40-man roster and fill an area of need in the outfield, although the club could also wait to see players cut from other teams.