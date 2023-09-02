Fraley served as the designated hitter and went 3-for-4 with a run scored in a 3-2 win over the Cubs in the second game of Friday's doubleheader. He went 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter in the matinee.

Fraley was activated off the injured list where he'd been rehabbing a fractured toe that will eventually require surgery. Per usual, he was in the lineup against a right-hander but was on the bench in the opener against a lefty. The Reds have a healthy supply of outfielders, so they can let Fraley operate as a DH only to minimize impact on the toe.