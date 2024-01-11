The Reds and Fraley avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.15 million contract Thursday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

It's Fraley's first year of arbitration eligibility and he'll get a nice raise after posting a .783 OPS with 15 homers and 21 steals over 111 games for Cincinnati in 2023. The 28-year-old remains injury prone and can't hit lefties, but he should be an asset again for the Reds against righties this season. Fraley had toe surgery in October but is expected to be ready to roll for spring training.