Fraley (calf) is starting in right field and batting fourth Saturday against St. Louis.

Fraley missed three games after being scratched from Wednesday's lineup due to a bruised calf, but the issue has subsided ahead of Saturday's contest. The 29-year-old outfielder currently owns a career-best .277 batting average on the season; however, his .676 OPS represents his lowest mark since joining the Reds in 2022.