Fraley (groin) is starting in right field and batting cleanup in Wednesday's split-squad game against the Rangers.

Fraley exited Monday's Cactus League contest after fouling a ball off himself, but he's back in the lineup Wednesday after sitting out one day. The 28-year-old posted career highs with 15 home runs and 21 steals in just 380 plate appearances last season, and he should fill a platoon role for the Reds in 2024, though TJ Friedl's fractured wrist should create more opportunities early on.