Fraley went 3-for-5 with a double and a grand slam in Thursday's 10-inning loss to the Mariners.

Fraley wound up a triple shy of a cycle Thursday. The 29-year-old outfielder capped a three-hit day with a go-ahead grand slam off Eduard Bazardo in the eighth inning, his first homer of the year, which looked to be the deciding blow before Seattle scored twice to tie the game in the ninth. Fraley, who'd been mired in a 2-for-12 slump in six games coming into Thursday, is now batting .234 with a .642 OPS, five RBI, five runs scored and a stolen base through 50 plate appearances this season.