The Reds sent Fraley (shoulder) to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment.

Fraley has been sidelined since late June after being diagnosed with a partial tear of the labrum in his right shoulder. He will eventually need to undergo surgery to repair the shoulder, but for now Fraley will attempt to play through it after being given a cortisone shot. Fraley should not require many rehab games before rejoining the Reds' active roster.