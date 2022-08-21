Fraley went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in Saturday's 10-1 victory over the Pirates.

Fraley homered off righty starter Tyler Beede with two-out in the fourth to increase the Reds' lead to five. It's no mystery that the outfielder has been in the leadoff spot in six straight games against righties as he is slashing .278/.356/.557 in 79 at-bats compared to slashing .056/.150/.056 in 18 at-bats against southpaws. The 27-year-old also has wild home/road splits with a 1.088 OPS in 44 at-bats at home compared to a .534 OPS in 53 at-bats away from Cincinnati.