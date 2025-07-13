Fraley (shoulder) drew a walk as a pinch hitter in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rockies.

Though the Reds faced a right-handed starter (Bradley Blalock) on Saturday, the left-handed-hitting Fraley wasn't included in the lineup in his first game back from the 10-day injured list. Instead of Fraley, the Reds went with another left-handed hitter in Will Benson in right field. The Reds face lefty Austin Gomber on Sunday, and manager Terry Francona could go with the right-handed-hitting Connor Joe in right field over Fraley and Benson.