Fraley went 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's 8-4 victory versus the Yankees.

Fraley broke the game open for the Reds with his bases-clearing triple in the seventh inning. It was just the third three-bagger of his six-year career, with two taking place this season. Fraley tacked on a stolen base in Thursday's victory, giving him 12 thefts on the campaign.