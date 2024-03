Fraley left Monday's Cactus League game against the Giants after fouling a ball off his lower body, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Fraley was able to walk off the field under his own power, and he was spotted back in the dugout shortly after exiting, per Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer. He'll be considered day-to-day until the extent of the injury comes to light.