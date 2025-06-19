Fraley is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.

The Reds typically hold the left-handed-hitting Fraley out of the lineup against southpaws, but after starting in each of the last four contests, the veteran outfielder will hit the bench while a righty (Chris Paddack) takes the mound for the Twins. Fraley will give up his spot in the lineup to Santiago Espinal, who starts at third base while Christian Encarnacion-Strand shifts across the diamond to first base and Spencer Steer picks up a start in the corner outfield.